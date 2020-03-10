EVESHAM >> Cherokee High School had 15 students participate in the 38th Annual National Russian Essay Contest Nov. 20, 2019.
1,400 students nationwide participated. Each is enrolled in either Russian 2, Russian 3, or AP Russian at Cherokee. Gavin Ritter’s gold medal/advanced level essay will be forwarded to the Pushkin Institute in Moscow, Russia for international competition.
Students were asked to write essays about work, profession and career. The essays were judged for their effectiveness in communicating ideas on a level appropriate to the entry categories (beginner, intermediate, advanced plus heritage or non-heritage). The judges considered vocabulary, style, structure, and length, as well as grammatical accuracy. Advanced entries were also judged for content, organization, and presentation.
“Our students have bright futures ahead of them!” said Cherokee teacher Marian Barnum. “Knowledge of the Russian language opens doors to many unique and exciting career opportunities with both American and international organizations.”
Cherokee winners with their entry category and award are as follows: Phoenix Alberto, beginner, silver; Emily Asnina, beginner, silver; Logan Pross, beginner, bronze; Alina Kondratenko, beginner/heritage, silver; Andrew Fluck, intermediate, silver; Erin Matthews, intermediate, silver; Stephanie Micken, intermediate, silver; Anton Smolyanya, intermediate/heritage, silver; Yana Smolyanaya, intermediate/heritage, gold; Nathaniel Lapinski, advanced, bronze; Tania Palillero, advanced, honorable mention; Waverly Pross, advanced, silver; Gavin Ritter, advanced, gold; Nicolas Fink, advanced/heritage, bronze and Maria Kondratenko, advanced/heritage, bronze.