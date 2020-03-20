Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.