No one has been complaining about the lack of snow and wintry conditions so far this season, but then again, dogs can’t talk.
According to Maya Richmond, Executive Director of Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, the unseasonably warm weather this winter has resulted in an increased number of ticks and fleas still being active in the South Jersey area.
“Fleas and ticks become an issue as temperatures stay relatively warm, because lots of organisms hibernate or die off when it gets really cold,” says Richmond, “If it’s not that cold, there’s a greater likelihood they’ll be active during the winter and early spring.”
Dr. Emily Seidl, Animal Welfare Association Shelter Veterinarian, said she can’t recall seeing tick and flea cases in February like she has this year.
Dr. Seidl, suggests not leaving animals in areas where insects thrive and keeping animals on heartworm, tick and flea prevention medication year-round when winters are mild. These practices can help keep pets healthy in the late winter and early spring when ticks and fleas will still be active during light winters like this one.
Flea and Tick Prevention Tips:
- Keep animals on heartworm, tick and flea prevention medication year-round
- Provide animals with skin treatment medication if dermatology issues arise from flea infestations.
- Keep animals’ environment clean, washing any materials in personal quarters, like beds or blankets, often.
For more information on our Vaccine Clinics, Spay and Neuter Events, and other available pet health products, visit www.awanj.org.