MEDFORD >> On May 1, Medford Township police responded to the reports of numerous motor vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours.
Specifically, the burglaries occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. in the Glen of Medford, Wildflowers and Birchwood neighborhoods. The targeted vehicles were unlocked. The vehicles interiors and in some instances trunks were ransacked. The items stolen consist of loose change, wallets and credit cards. It was also noted that at many of the targeted locations the mailbox door, on mailboxes located at the street, was open indicating that the mailboxes were also entered.
A possible suspect vehicle was identified as a white or light color SUV. There are at least three suspects involved in these incidents.
Any residents that have exterior video cameras are asked to check the recordings to determine if the suspects were captured. Please report any information, suspicious activity or video recordings that captured the incidents, suspects or suspect vehicle to the Medford Township Police via Burlington County Central Communications at 609-267-8300 or the Confidential Tip Line at 609-714-0302.
Medford Township residents are reminded to lock their doors.