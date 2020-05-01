HAMMONTON >> A pair of young Great Horned Owls have been spotted on a nesting platform on the east end of the Atlantic City Expressway near the famous resort town. It was reported a male and female arrived in February and their young offspring showed up not long after.
According to an entry on Wikipedia, the species is one of the earliest nesting birds in North America, often laying eggs weeks or even months before other raptorial birds in the spring.
Nesting platforms like this one are erected as part of the Expressway's Roadway Environmental Advancement Initiative (READI) that works to support wildlife along the highway's 44-mile span including bat houses, bluebird boxes and butterfly houses as well as planting acres of natural and indigenous wildflowers along the expressway right-of-way.