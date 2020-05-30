Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 41-year-old Pemberton Township man has been sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison for sexually assaulting a young girl last year.
Erick Gentner, of the Browns Mills section of the township, must serve all 20 years before becoming eligible for parole. The sentence was handed down yesterday by the Hon. Gerard H. Breland, J.S.C. The proceeding was conducted through videoconferencing.
Upon being released, Gentner will be subjected to parole supervision for life and also be placed on the New Jersey Sex Offender Internet Registry.
In November, Gentner pled guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree) and Attempted
Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement (Fourth Degree). Gentner was acquainted with his
victim. Further details about the sexual assault are being withheld in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.
“The victim in this case was extremely courageous, and came forward to report the abuse,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “It is our strong hope that her actions have empowered her to move forward and lead a happy life.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section, with assistance from the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Nicholas Villano.