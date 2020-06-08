Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent, and Willingboro Township Director of Public Safety Kinamo Lomon are seeking assistance from the public to help solve two shootings that occurred early on June 4.
The first incident happened in the first block of Spindletop Lane in Willingboro, where an adult male was shot multiple times after answering a knock at the door at approximately 1:30 a.m. The man was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The second incident took place in the 200 block of South Hill Drive in Westampton, where multiple shots were fired into a residence at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The shootings are being investigated by detectives from the BCPO, Westampton Township Police Department and Willingboro Township Police Department. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information that could help solve these crimes is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the Westampton Township Police Department tip line at 609-267-3000, ext. 3. Information can also be emailed to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.