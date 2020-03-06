EVESHAM >> Officials and first responders in Evesham Township want to assure residents that the township is committed to working with county and state officials concerning the potential spread of COVID-19 – a respiratory infection also commonly referred to as “coronavirus.”
With one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the State of New Jersey at this time, Evesham Township is reminding residents to follow tips promoted by the Burlington County Health Department, the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As outlined by the CDC, the virus is currently thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about six feet), or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death. Common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.
While there is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease, CDC officials say the best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure.
With that in mind, residents are asked please follow the everyday preventive actions that one would utilize to prevent the spread of past respiratory diseases.
Preventative actions recommended by the CDC include:
• Avoiding close contact with those who are sick.
• Avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Staying home when sick.
• Covering one’s cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Washing one’s hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing one’s nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Always wash one’s hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The CDC does not recommend surgical facemasks for the general public. Surgical masks are recommended for those who are already sick to prevent the spread of illness or for healthcare workers and first responders who are caring for sick individuals.
The CDC does recommend travelers avoid all nonessential travel to destinations with “Level 3” travel notices due to the risk of COVID-19, which currently includes the following: China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.
The CDC also recommends that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel to the destinations with “Level 2” travel notices, which currently includes the following: Japan.
“We have been hearing from Gov. Phil Murphy concerning the precautions we can take to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said. “Please continue to follow news from the township, as well as news from the state and county health departments for preventative actions to protect your own health, as well as the health of your family and friends.”
Evesham Fire-Rescue Chief and Evesham Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Carl Bittenbender emphasized that the public should follow the “common sense” precautions that the CDC recommends.
He added that if members of the public do have a travel history outside of the country, and they seek care at a hospital, urgent care, or via 911, they should advise the facility staff or EMS personnel of that travel history.
Chief Bittenbender also noted that there has been no increase in calls for service in Evesham Township related to COVID-19, and his EMS staff continue to operate using general healthcare precautions during their patient encounters.
As with any potential illness, officials with the Burlington County Health Department also recommend that families discuss emergency preparedness plans, specifically related to stocking medications and essential household items, as well as the care of family members should schools or adult day care centers close.
The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management has a tool kit on basic preparedness, which can be found at: www.nj.gov/njoem/plan-prepare/pandemic-influenza.shtml.
The New Jersey Department of Health Novel Coronavirus Call Center is also open and is taking calls from the general public only. It is open 24/7 and can accommodate callers in multiple languages. They can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.
Learn more at the following:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov
www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml
http://co.burlington.nj.us/1845/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-Information.