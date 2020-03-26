Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.