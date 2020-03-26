During this time of physical distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, many older adults in the South Jersey community are isolated and unable to visit with family and friends. For this reason, PJ Library of Southern New Jersey created the Cards of Caring program to help bring joy to the older adults in our community during this unprecedented time.
PJ Library is inviting the whole community, both children and adults, to participate in Cards of Caring by writing a letter or drawing a card that will bring a smile to the face of an older adult in our community. Once your card or letter is complete, you can mail it to one of our older adult programs.
“We thought this would be great way to connect with our older adult community while we aren’t able to physically be together,” said Iris Snyder, Family Outreach Coordinator at the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey. “Our hope is that these letters and cards will be a bright spot for our older adults during this difficult time.”
This is a great activity to do as a family with your kids and a wonderful way to give back to our older adult community.
For more information on Cards of Caring, visit www.jewishsouthjersey.org/cardsofcaring.