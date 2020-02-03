Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that law enforcement officials continue to seek the public’s assistance locating a 61-year-old man who failed to register as a sex offender as required under Megan’s Law.
William Dean is described as a white male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He may be in the Camden area, and may be using the name Billy Dean.
State law requires registered sex offenders who plan to move to a new residence to notify police in the town where they presently live about the change, and also provide their new address to police in the municipality where they intend to move.
Dean is considered a fugitive. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-265-5035, and ask to speak to a detective in the Megan’s Law Unit. Information can also be submitted electronically at
BCPOMegansLaw@co.burlington.nj.us. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Under state law, the New Jersey State Police are responsible for administering the Sex Offender Internet Registry. For more information, visit https://www.njsp.org/sex-offenderregistry/index.shtml.
New Jersey’s Rules of Professional Conduct prohibit a Prosecutor’s Office from divulging details of a defendant’s criminal history outside of a court proceeding.