Despite the erratic warm and cold weather this winter, Rancocas Nature Center’s Susan Buffalino says there should be enough sap for the 23rd Annual Maple Sugaring event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Rancocas Nature Center.
"As long as there are enough below-freezing nights and warmed-up days, the sap keeps running,” she stated. Buffalino collects extra sap during the preceding week so there will be enough to boil down to maple syrup at the sugaring event.
Friends of Rancocas Nature Center annually invites its members, visitors and families to enjoy a tasty winter afternoon learning about maple sugaring, the oldest continuous industry in North America, as part of the Center’s “Connect with Nature Series.”
Attendees will learn about the sugar maple tree and history of maple sugaring, watch a tapping demonstration, then enjoy a maple syrup tasting while warding off the chills around an old-fashioned campfire.
Register online www.RancocasNatureCenter.org, call 609-261-2495, or stop by the RNC Visitors Center, 794 Rancocas Road, Westampton, NJ 08060, Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays noon to 4 p.m. Rancocas Nature Center Members: $7/person, $15/family (limit 5); Nonmembers $9/person, $21/family (limit 5). Refreshments will be served.