MOUNT LAUREL >> Piper Hudspeth Blackburn loves taking a story that has been told many times, finding that small tidbit that has been overlooked and building something entirely new. That’s why she chose to pursue a career in journalism.
“Not only do I love to write, but I really find that challenge to be exciting and fulfilling. There are so many of those small details in our own communities and lives, and reporting allows me to write stories that highlight large issues concerning everything from social disparities to healthcare and economics, in an accessible way,” Hudspeth Blackburn shared.
Now, working toward her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Merrill School of Journalism, Media, and Integrated Marketing Communications, Piper began her education at Rowan College at Burlington County due to the affordability, ease of transfer and quality education.
“It was more affordable for me to attend RCBC than the other colleges I received admission to, and I figured that the quality of education for my general education courses would be comparable, and even better because classes would be smaller,” Hudspeth Blackburn said. “It was also more financially feasible for me to live and work at home while attending school that first year.”
After completing one year at RCBC, Piper entered her sophomore year at the University of Southern California as a more independent and self-motivated student. There, she earned her bachelor’s degree as a double major in history and journalism.
“While the workload was heavier, the experience I had balancing work, school and home life at RCBC made the transition much smoother. In addition, the experience of attending class with such a diverse array of students really helped prepare me for college at a four-year institution because I had a deeper understanding of the value of education and how it affects our lives,” she recalled.
Hudspeth Blackburn now devotes most of her time reporting on the current healthcare crisis for the COVID-19 Analyzer project at Northwestern University. The group’s collective aim is twofold; first, they verify claims and misinformation about the virus, and second, they share original reporting that explores how the virus affects nearly every aspect of society. Hudspeth Blackburn covers education and healthcare in the mid-Atlantic states. Read her piece about the community college response to the pandemic here.
As for her future plans, Piper hopes to eventually cover healthcare or educational policy for a national audience. She looks back fondly on her time at RCBC and recalls the conversations she had with a diverse peer group on the last day of a sociology course.
“I liked how we took the time to discuss things like prejudice, groupthink and belonging. In the craziness of going to college, getting your work done and trying to succeed in daily life, it was good to get down to the basics of learning from each other. It’s something you can’t do in a big lecture hall, and it’s also something made better by having a class made up of students from so many walks of life.”