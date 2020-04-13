MOUNT LAUREL >> The numbers are staggering. Over six million Americans have applied for unemployment, and that number is expected to grow as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt industries. In any crisis situation, however, there’s bound to be a silver lining. This one may lie in the potential to slow down and reconsider career paths.
Whether you’ve been furloughed, experienced a reduction in hours or have been laid off for the first time, Rowan College at Burlington County’s Workforce Development Institute is here to help. Through 100 percent online programs in Information Technology and Supply Chain Management, you can prepare for a new career in as little as two months.
Take advantage of these programs from the comfort of your own home:
CompTIA IT Fundamentals +, Network+ & Security+ (Three credentials)
May 18 - July 16: Monday - Thursday: 9 am - 3:00 pm
CISCO CCNA
May 11 - October 6: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays: 6 pm - 10 pm
CISCO CCNA Exam Prep
September 21 - October 6: Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays: 6 pm - 10 pm
Transportation, Logistics & Distribution/Supply Chain
Now, more than ever, take time to weigh your options, switch to a stable career and position yourself for long-term success. RCBC offers affordable, flexible programs for all skill levels. And, if you just need guidance on what to do if you’ve lost your job, our Career Services department can help. Visit rcbc.edu/workforce/community-resources. Financial assistance may also be available for those who have filed for unemployment within the past year. Email noncredit@rcbc.edu to learn more. You may also learn more April 16, at 1 pm, on RCBC’s Facebook Live broadcast about getting back to work or learning a new recession-proof career such as IT or logistics.