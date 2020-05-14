MOUNT LAUREL >> The desire to make a difference compelled Justin Foster to become a teacher. And, when he found out that he could achieve that goal at the fraction of the cost a traditional four-year degree, he committed to it.
“When Rowan College at Burlington County announced the 3+1 option in Inclusive Education, that sealed the deal for me. It sold me, and I’ve been sold on RCBC ever since,” Foster recalled.
Foster, of Lumberton, one of two students slated to earn RCBC’s President’s Award during the May 15 graduation ceremony. Throughout this past school year, he’s helped to revive the education club on campus, and over the past six months, club membership has tripled.
“More than anything, it’s about building a sense of community at a community college. We’re not living on campus, but we still see each other as much as we would have in high school,” he shared.
For Justin, community college is about the relationships formed and the interactions with not only his peers but also his professors.
“Something that’s stood out to me is the way we form bonds with professors and students,” Foster said. “I’ve especially enjoyed working with Professor (Corvena) Denton. She’s been a role model for all of us, and she’s pushed us through every hardship we’ve had in the program.”
At just 15 years old, Foster’s passion for inclusive education was ignited when he flew to Missouri to work at a special needs camp for the summer. Now, a lifelong learner, education penetrates every aspect of his life. Before the pandemic, he worked 30-40 hours per week at an area elementary school and swim school to ensure he could travel to various countries to experience different cultures. In fact, he’s visited several European countries to date.
Foster is among RCBC’s first set of 3+1 Inclusive Education graduates. He plans to enter the K-6 school system after earning his bachelor’s degree. His bright, energetic demeanor will take him far in this field.