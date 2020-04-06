MOUNT LAUREL >> Right now, life is unpredictable. Businesses are closing. And most of us are staying indoors. That doesn’t mean you have to put your future on hold.
Rowan College at Burlington County is hosting two online sessions next week to help people redefine their future.
Join us online at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 for a Virtual Open House to learn about academic programs, student services and additional resources.
Join us online at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 for a Virtual Open House to learn how to regain employment and how the college can prepare you for a career that will grow, despite global health concerns.
Both sessions will occur live and include Q&A sessions to have your questions answered in real-time.
“Although handshakes and coffee chats have been replaced by video meetings and email, Rowan College at Burlington County is here for you,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Whether you’re someone who needs a new career path or someone interested in the security of a college that’s part of your community, our team is available to help you grow.”
Although the Coronavirus outbreak has altered our way of life, RCBC is open and conducting classes and offering services online. Please visit rcbc.edu/resources to learn how to access different services. Our Food Pantry is the only in-person service available at this time.
To RSVP for the Virtual Open House, visit rcbc.edu/open-house.