MOUNT LAUREL >> In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and recommendations by global public health officials, Rowan College at Burlington County will celebrate its 2020 graduates via a virtual watch party.
On Friday, May 15, at 1 p.m., the college will stream a video via Facebook Live, including messages from RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce, a faculty member and the class valedictorian. The celebration will also include a visual listing of every graduate by name and recognition of several award recipients that are typically presented at the end of an academic year. Students will be able to engage in a live chat with one another throughout the event.
“Nothing can diminish the sense of accomplishment and the amazing achievements of Rowan College at Burlington County’s class of 2020,” RCBC President Dr. Michael A. Cioce said. “Celebrations are important to us, our students and the network of supporters who have contributed to the educational journey, which is why we’re organizing a virtual one. While there are certainly students who will be with us via 3+1 and for additional coursework, the hard work and reward warrants a timely celebration.”
Graduates, community members and internal college departments are encouraged to submit well wishes that will be displayed in a video tribute. Students can thank their parents, their professors, express their excitement about graduating or include anything else related to the special day.
All 2020 graduates will be invited back in May 2021 to walk across the commencement stage and participate in the more traditional graduation experience.