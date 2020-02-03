New Jersey Conservation Foundation and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance will partner once again to offer advanced and basic Pinelands plant courses to the public this year.
The advanced course – geared toward professionals and advanced amateur botanists – begins on Tuesday, March 10, under the guidance of Russell Juelg, senior land steward and Pine Barrens educator for New Jersey Conservation Foundation.
Students will attend monthly classroom workshops at the Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s headquarters in Southampton, where they learn to prepare herbarium-quality plant specimens for each species encountered. Workshops are held the second Tuesday of each month, March through November, from 7 to 9 p.m., at 17 Pemberton Road (Rt. 616 West), Southampton, NJ, 08088.
In addition, the advanced plant course includes field work at the 11,400-acre Franklin Parker Preserve in Chatsworth from March through October. Students choose their own study plot within the preserve, write down field observations during monthly visits, and use their notes to create a comprehensive, specimen-based list of every vascular plant species on the site.
The course fee is $150 and must be paid in advance. College students are eligible to register at the discounted price of $75. To register online, go to https://www.njconservation.org/event/2020-special-pinelands-plants-course-advanced/. For more information, contact Juelg at Russell@njconservation.org.
Registration information for the Special Pinelands Plant Course - Fundamentals, which focuses on the basics of field botany and Pine Barrens plants, will become available later this spring. The 10-week Fundamentals course runs from May to July and includes both classroom and field work.
About New Jersey Conservation Foundation
New Jersey Conservation Foundation is a private nonprofit that preserves land and natural resources throughout New Jersey for the benefit of all. Since 1960, the Foundation has protected over 125,000 acres of open space - from the Highlands to the Pine Barrens to the Delaware Bayshore, from farms to forests to urban and suburban parks. For more information about programs and preserves, go to www.njconservation.org or call 1-888-LAND-SAVE (1-888-526-3728).