The Medford Township Police were in the area of Tuckerton Road near the Medford-Medford Lakes border, conducting extra patrols, when a vehicle was located that was damaged by a rock.
The victim showed the officers were the incident occurred and police began to check the area. During their check, juveniles were located and through investigation it was determined that one of the juveniles had thrown a rock at the damaged vehicle.
Further investigation also revealed that the juvenile was responsible for two other incidents that occurred Feb. 4 and 13 in the area. The juvenile was turned over to his parents and charges are pending further investigation.