CHERRY HILL >> Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice’s annual gala, sponsored by Holman enterprises, was held at the Crowne Plaza here, and earned more than $233,000 in charitable support for the not-for-profit’s comprehensive family of services that benefit seriously ill patients and their families, as well as those grieving a loss.
“We are so thankful to all of the sponsors, advertisers and auction donors who supported the event and to the more than 380 guests who attended – making this year’s Ruby Gala a huge success,” expressed Mary Ann Boccolini, president and CEO of Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice with heartfelt gratitude. “The funds raised from this event enables us to continue to provide the highest quality services patients and their families need in order to enhance their quality of life.”
This year’s gala top sponsors included presenting sponsor Holman Enterprises and champion sponsors Hoey Wealth Management, Virtua Health and Wolf Commercial Real Estate (WCRE).
The gala’s theme was Ruby, in honor of Samaritan’s 40th anniversary. Kathy Orr, weather anchor for FOX 29 News, served as an emcee for the evening. The gala included dinner, live music, dancing, a silent auction and the drawing for two winning tickets of the Delightful Dinning raffle. The auction and gala were made possible through the planning efforts of a dedicated committee and many event volunteers.
The Hoey family and WCRE were named this year’s Circle of Excellence Award recipients and honored at the gala for their support of Samaritan over the years. The Hoey family has supported Samaritan since the 90s through volunteerism and donations. WCRE, a commercial real estate management company, gives back to Samaritan and other community organizations through their corporate philanthropy initiative. By recognizing these groups, Samaritan sends a message of gratitude and sincere appreciation to all those who continue to help further the organization’s mission of care with dignity.