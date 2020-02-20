Meghan Lepsis has become a published author and she’s only a freshman in high school.
The Seneca High School student’s story is one of success and perseverance.
Lepsis’ “Lost at Sea” book, which came out this month, follows the story of an eighth-grade girl, whose search for her missing parents takes her on an unimaginable journey.
The Central Record interviewed the young author recently about the experience of writing her first book:
CR: Where did the story idea come from?
ML: “The story idea was a simple thought for a flash fiction contest when author Stephen Kozan visited my Middle School when I was in 7th grade. I wrote about a young adult who was at sea searching for their parents. I placed as runner-up that year but Mr. Kozan encouraged me to keep writing my story. I kept writing and expanded my story idea consistently until I had multiple chapters completed. I loved the adventure aspect of the story and kept at it. The following year, when he came back to my school, I handed him the chapters I had completed and asked for his feedback. About a week later, he e-mailed me and let me know he wanted to publish it!”
CR: Is there any personal experiences in the book?
ML: “I would say that nothing in the book are personal experiences, although I feel like I have written parts of myself into the story. The only real obvious part is that the pier they live on, Pier 66, is based on a real pier on a lake in Indiana where my aunt and uncle own a home and we attend a family reunion every summer where lots of amazing memories have been made.”
CR: How long did it take to write the book?
ML: “In total I spent over a year and a half from start to finish. The writing itself was about six months, about three months to reread and edit (I did take some breaks along the way, but always came back to writing in the end). The editing part was definitely more difficult for me, but I absolutely loved the writing process.”
CR: When did the book officially come out?
I first saw that the book orders were being accepted online on January 7 and the first copies were delivered to us on February 3.
CR: How are book sales and where is the book available for purchase?
ML: So far we have been sent 50 books which we have sold to family and friends and Tabernacle School District students. Mr. Kozan brought about 100 copies with him when he visited Tabernacle schools this week. In addition, books are also being sold online at http://readyaimwritekids.com/lost-at-sea/; I am hoping to sell at least 300 copies.”
CR: What is your favorite subject in high school? Do you have any interests or hobbies?
ML: My favorite subject in high school is definitely English. I absolutely love reading and writing and would consider them a passion of mine.
CR: Are there any more book ideas in the future?
ML: In the future, I would love to publish a book about my family’s story throughout the course of my pop-pop’s cancer. It would be more of a realistic fiction genre targeted at a more mature audience than “Lost At Sea” with most big events being those that have actually happened.
CR: How long have you had an interest or passion for storytelling?
ML: “I would say that I have had a passion for storytelling and writing since around fourth to fifth grade. This passion grew so much throughout sixth grade, which brings me to seventh grade when I actually came up with the idea for this book. My teachers have been an incredible source of support and encouragement throughout all my grades and have definitely influenced my love of reading and writing.”
CR: What advice would you give to young writers?
ML: “I enjoyed every aspect of this process. My advice to other aspiring writers is to stick with it and persevere through the brick walls because it is so amazingly awesome on the other side. Another piece of advice is to find something you love to do and grow that passion, never give up on it because that passion will turn into an amazing story of success.”