TABERNACLE >> The Seneca High School Jazz Band will attend the Rowan University Jazz Festival and Workshop on Feb. 13.
Rowan's annual high school jazz festival is a three-day event that hosts bands from the tristate area for performances, critiques, and clinics with professional musicians in the jazz community.
“Our students will perform three songs of different styles for a panel of world-class musicians and then receive instant feedback containing guided advice to improve their performance,” explained Seneca teacher and conductor Grady Barber.
Barber hopes that by attending this festival, Seneca’s band members will “not only grow in their understanding of their specific role in our ensemble, but that they are in close connection to a large pool of professionals just by being involved in what we do here at Seneca.”
Barber added, “This year's primary clinician has recently moved to the U.S. from Brazil, and will be presenting an authentic look at the Samba–A popular Brazilian style of music and dance that is often intertwined with traditional jazz styles.”