TABERNACLE >> Forty-one Seneca High School Latin students received awards for their scores on the National Latin exam, which they took on March 12.
Seneca Latin teacher William Paladino explained the excitement surrounding their scores: “Only days before school closed, our Latin students sat for the National Latin Exam. This exam tests the Latin language, ancient Roman culture, and mythology. Thousands of students take this exam in all 50 states and internationally as well. Those who place above the average for each level receive recognition. I am very proud of the 41 Seneca Latin students who earned an award! If you know any of these students please join me in congratulating them on this accomplishment!”
The results are certainly something to celebrate for senior Matthew Teare, who earned the Silver - Maxima Cum Laude award and attributed his success to his teacher, Mr Palladino. “Mr. Palladino's down-to-earth personality and his sense of humor makes his class feel very human, if that makes sense.” Matt explained. “He makes learning Latin feel so much less intimidating, and with the tight-knit class atmosphere—given that I've been with my teacher and classmates for four years—I've been able to be successful.”
Teare was also quick to celebrate his classmates scores. “I feel strongly about celebrating everyone's successes, where each achievement has a ‘ripple effect’ on a person's future, allowing for them to better themselves and those around them,” he added.
“For me, this award is a testament to the love I have for learning,” Teare continued, “and by celebrating these lovely opportunities of success, I'll go on to do even greater things in my future.”
The follow is the award winners with their grade, level of Lation and award: Spencer Henry, 9, Latin I, Gold, Summa Cum Laude; Alexis Ettinger, 11, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Cassandra Dilks, 9, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Jake Chaudhary, 9, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Colby Carfagno, 9, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Camryn Lubner, 12, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Hannah Dengler, 10, Latin I, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Jessica Pronchick, 9, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Samuel Quinones, 11, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Kayla Deal, 11, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Luke Leach, 12, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Eliana Finch, 11, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Lexy Kemps, 9, Latin I, Magna Cum Laude; Christopher Minervini, 9, Latin I, Cum Laude; Kristen Mellon, 9, Latin I, Cum Laude; Jackson Bauer, 9, Latin I, Cum Laude; Riley Packard, 10, Latin I, Cum Laude; Ethan Auty, 12, Latin I, Cum Laude; Grace Garey, 11, Latin I, Cum Laude; Evan Foulk, 10, Latin II, Gold, Summa Cum Laude; Julianna Graeber, 10, Latin II, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Alice Gaehring, 10, Latin II, Silver, Maxima Cum; Laude Keegan Sokorai, 10, Latin II, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Alexander Gupta, 10, Latin II, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Isabel Kagan, 10, Latin II, Cum Laude; Jonathan Foster, 10, Latin II, Cum Laude; Michael Sunbury, 10, Latin II, Cum Laude; Daisy Carlin, 10, Latin II, Cum Laude; Anna Sacco, 11, Latin III, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Kaitlyn Olson, 11, Latin III, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Krishna Patel, 11, Latin III, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Carly Carfagno, 11, Latin III, Magna Cum Laude; Joseph Pronchick, 11, Latin III, Magna Cum Laude; Kayla Brooks, 11, Latin III, Magna Cum Laude; Shane Lovett 11 Latin III Magna Cum Laude; Sabrina Capoli, 11, Latin III, Magna Cum Laude; Kirstyn Loftus, 11, Latin III, Cum Laude; Victoria Groves, 11, Latin III, Cum Laude; Matthew Teare, 12, AP Latin, Silver, Maxima Cum Laude; Jewel Justice, 12, AP Latin, Magna Cum Laude; James Sunbury, 12, AP Latin, Cum Laude.