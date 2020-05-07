TABERNACLE >> Iron Devils member Will Feldscher, a sophomore at Seneca High School is aiding in the fight against COVID-19 by creating masks to donate to the Burlington County Medical Reserve Corps and Virtua.
The Iron Devils are a robotics team that consists of students from Seneca and Shawnee high schools. Members are now focusing their engineering skills on sewing masks and on 3D printing face shields to protect our local medical workers. The face masks are going to an organization called FRC Against COVID-19, a group of robotics teams in South Jersey making face masks and shields for hospitals.
“We have been making sewn masks and face shields for donation,” Feldscher explained. “The sewn masks are made following designs found on the internet with a sewing machine, and are then cleaned and put in bags for donation. Our robotics team has been responsible for making 40 of these face masks.
“The face shields are more of the focus of FRC Against COVID-19, and are made using 3D printers.” Feldscher continued. “The band of the shield is printed, and then a piece of transparency paper is attached to make the actual shield. I am unsure of how many face shields the Iron Devils are directly responsible for, but FRC Against COVID-19 as a whole has made over 1220 face shield frames so far.
“On our robotics team, I and a student from Shawnee, Kyleigh Magee, have been making sewn face masks for donation. Archie Cooper, another Shawnee student, has been 3D printing face shields,” Feldscher noted.
More information can be found at https://frcagainstcovid19.com/