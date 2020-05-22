TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School sophomore Wyette Schubert-Brown collected more than 600 pounds of dog and cat food, and donated it to the Ocean County Animal Facility May 20.
While many people are using social media to pass the time during quarantine, Schubert-Brown used Instagram to pay it forward.
“I came up with the plan during quarantine,” explained Schubert-Brown. “I wanted to do something good during this time of crisis. I always wanted to volunteer at a shelter, but due to my age I am unable. So, I called the shelter and asked what I can do for them and they told me I can donate food.
“I collected the food by asking friends and family, and posting a flyer on my Instagram,” she continued. “Most people donated money and I went and Schubert-Brown had more than 600 pounds of food to donate.
Wyette choice the Ocean County Animal Facility because it is closest to her home and it is the shelter she is most familiar with. “They always have adoption events in Manahawkin at the Pet Smart where I shop,” she added. The Ocean County Animal Facility awarded Schubert-Brown a Certificate of Appreciation for her work.
Schubert-Brown hopes her efforts will inspire others to pay if forward. “I encourage others to go out during the quarantine and do something good for their community. There are so many groups in need. It felt good that I was able to help,” she noted.