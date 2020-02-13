TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School freshman Meghan Lepsis will celebrate the publication of her first book, Lost at Sea, by publishing company Ready Aim Write Kids. The book follows the story of an eighth-grade girl, whose search for her missing parents takes her on an unimaginable journey.
Lepsis will promote her book by visiting Tabernacle Elementary Schools on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to do a presentation on the writing process for the K-5 classes. She will be accompanied by author Stephen Kozan.
For more information about the book, visit the Ready Aim Write Kids website at http://readyaimwritekids.com/lost-at-sea/.