TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School art students showcased their talents on Thursday, March 5th at the annual Burlington County Teen Arts Festival March 5 at the Rowan College at Burlington County.
Four Seneca students were honored with awards of excellence for their artwork: seniors Nicole Russek and Sharon Bennett (Advanced Placement students), junior Kenny Stout (Art Major student), and sophomore Isabel Kagen (Creative Arts Media student).
"Once again we had an awesome showing," said Seneca art teacher Robert Dooley. "We're proving we are definitely one of the top programs in the county."
Student Winners (Title of Work): Nikole Russek (Broken Christmas), Sharon Bennett (Due in October), Isabel Kagen (Still Alive) and Kenny Stout (Blue Orchid).
These honors are in addition to those awarded last month at the Center for the Arts in Southern New Jersey show, when Seneca students Kirsten Hill (junior, art major) and Naoimi Bennett (senior, AP art) received awards.