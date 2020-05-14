TABERNACLE >> Seneca High School junior Shane Lovett has been chosen as the Rennselaer Medal winner for his school.
According to Rennselaer’s website, “for more than 100 years, Rensselaer, in conjunction with high schools around the world, has awarded the Rensselaer Medal to promising secondary school students who have distinguished themselves in mathematics and science. This merit scholarship has a value of $120,000 and is guaranteed for four years (five years for the B.Arch. program) for each medalist who is accepted and enrolls at Rensselaer.”
“I was very honored to hear that I received the award because there are so many deserving students at Seneca, and to even have been considered for it means a lot to me,” Lovett admitted.
To be honored with the Rensselaer Medal, a student must:
• Be ranked within the top 10 percent of their class
• Be a high school junior
• Excel in advanced math and science courses (chemistry, biology, lab-based physics, and at least four years of math, including pre-calculus, are required for admission to Rensselaer)
• Demonstrate potential for success in a challenging academic setting
• Exhibit significant involvement in extracurricular activities
Lovett attributes his success to his parents and Seneca teachers. “My parents
encouragement and the guidance of my amazing teachers have been instrumental to my academic successes,” he explained.
The medal was first presented in 1916 with two purposes: to recognize the superlative academic achievement of young men and women, and to motivate students toward careers in science, engineering, and technology.
This honor will serve as a springboard for Lovett’s future accomplishments. “I plan to continue to challenge myself next year, and I feel that Seneca has prepared me very well to succeed in a college engineering program in the future.”