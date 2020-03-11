MEDFORD >> The Shawnee High School Jazz Band Competition will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at 600 Tabernacle Road here.
Ten high school jazz bands from the region are scheduled to compete. The program includes many popular jazz standards and features some very accomplished young musicians, including members of the All-South Jersey Honor Band.
Concert goers can come and go as they please during the five-hour event. Performance times for the bands are as follows: Cherokee B (5 p.m.), Williamston (5:30), Absegami (6:00), Lenape (6:30), Shawnee B (7:00), Seneca (7:30), Deptford (8:00), Cherokee A (8:30), Ramsey (9:00) and Shawnee A (9:30). Awards will be announced at 9:50 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens. Seniors with a Lenape Regional School District Golden Pass are admitted for free.
The Shawnee Band Parents Association will sell hot food and baked goods in the atrium all evening.