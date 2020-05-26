MEDFORD >> Shawnee High School recently celebrated the Crystal Apple Awards, sponsored by the school’s Renaissance Club.
Seven students presented their essays to the staff member they felt helped them find their own identity in their “Search for Self”. The “Search for Self” theme connects back to the district’s “One Book One School” initiative for summer reading.
Last summer, students were able to select from five books that helped them think about what they want to do in life and how they want to get there.
In the past the teachers have been presented with a Crystal Apple Award from the students after watching a pre-recorded video explaining why they were chosen. This year, during Teacher Appreciation Week, students pre-recorded themselves explaining why they chose their staff member as administrators dropped off Crystal Apple Awards to the homes of surprised staff members. The videos of each staff member are posted to the school website and can be found at http://www.lrhsd.org/2020crystalappleawards.
Shawnee congratulates Kristen Shimp, Davon Loeb, Madison Chrupcala, Christina Ognibene, Peg Havens, Anthony Escudero, and Philip Langan on their selections for the Crystal Apple Award.
Shawnee assistant principal Lorna Fairess commented: "The Crystal Apple Award offers students the opportunity to share how a teacher, a coach, or a counselor made an impact on them educationally, athletically, but most importantly, personally in their search for self. We may not be physically together right now but we recognize the enormous amount of work teachers are putting into making remote learning successful for their students and this is just a small sample of the impact they've had on their students."