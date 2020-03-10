MEDFORD >> ShopRite of Medford celebrated its Grand Re-Opening on March 8 to signal the completion of the store’s major 6 ½-month remodeling project and show appreciation for its customers.
To commemorate the occasion, guests were invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the entrance of the store. After a reading of the official New Jersey proclamation announcing the re-opening by the store’s manager, Carney Siciliano, store owners David and Renee Zallie, along with their two daughters, cut the ribbon.
“After months of planning, today we welcome you into the new store,” David Zallie said. “You will definitely notice a new look, but there were also functional changes applied to improve your shopping experience. Food shopping has changed, and we’re now better suited to meet your expectations. Thank you for being so patient during the remodel and being here with us today.”
The Greater Kensington String Band kicked off the party, delighting customers with performances both in and outside the store, while DJ Gene Lattanzi kept the festivities going throughout the day. Kids enjoyed face-painting, fun in the photo booth, and the handiwork of “Gary the Balloon Man.”
In addition to entertainment, customers were treated to free coffee and a slice of the honorary 6-foot supercake. Vendors including Boar’s Head handed out generous samples of their products, and House of Gamez brought a video game truck onsite. Shoppers won special prizes, including a helmet signed by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins, a flat-screen TV, Phillies and Flyers tickets, and bicycles.
The celebration isn’t over: ShopRite of Medford has special events planned through March 28. Customers can expect special food demonstrations, gift card giveaways, visitors including the Turkey Hill Cow, and a health fair to mark National Nutrition Month. The store will celebrate all things Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, and will help shoppers prepare for summer with grill-focused demonstrations on Fridays. There’s one-stop shopping for entertainment too, with upcoming events including a Broadway concert with professional singer and Medford native John Peterson, a March Madness Viewing Party with Lower Forge Brewery, and a Karaoke Night. The full schedule of events is posted at www.ZalliesFreshKitchen.com/grandreopening/
From eight months in the planning stages to another 6 ½ months of on-site work, ShopRite of Medford’s remodel upgraded the floor, the ceiling, and nearly every aisle and shelf in between. Every effort was made to make ShopRite of Medford very “customer-centric” -- designing the store’s features around modern shoppers’ needs. The project included updating equipment, improving the lighting, and reconfiguring floor spaces. The remodel also doubled the size of the kitchen to accommodate the growing demand for ready-made foods in addition to pantry staples.
ShopRite of Medford, 208 East Route 70, is part of the Wakefern Food Corp. cooperative founded in 1946 and based in Keasbey, New Jersey. ShopRite of Medford is the flagship store of the Zallie-Somerset group of stores owned by David and Renee Zallie, which also includes ShopRite of Lawnside and ShopRite of Gibbstown.