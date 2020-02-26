Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 38F. ESE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.