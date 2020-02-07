VOORHEES >> The Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA) annual Paws and Feet Doggie FunDay is scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken. AWA counts on money raised from the event, to provide shelter and medical care to over 2,000 homeless dogs and cats AWA adopts out each year.
The festivities kick off with a Superhero Parade (aka, Smile Mile Walk) and concludes with a Doggie FunDay. Families and their dogs can participate in the fun-filled day of AWA’s signature activities for people, their pets, and kids. Food vendors will be serving up great food, there will be music, contests, demonstrations, raffle baskets, liquor tastings, and more.
Returning this year is “Crazy Cat Lady of Drag” Astala Vista in our Cat’s Meow Lounge featuring litters of kittens. Dog demonstrations and performances will take place throughout the day including a doggie fashion show. Dogs can play musical sit, compete in a peanut butter licking contest, run through the agility course, romp and splash in the doggie swimming pools, grab a doggie mock-tail at the “Bark-tini Bar for Dogs” or make your dog an ice cream sundae at the J&J Snacks Ice Cream Sundae Bar. There will also be a kid zone with face painting, a bounce house, enrichment craft making and more. Adults 21-and-over will enjoy liquor tastings and various games of chance activities.
Register for free as an individual or create a pack (team) to earn prizes as you raise critical funds for the homeless animals.
For more information, visit the event website and register online at: www.awanj.org/pf2020