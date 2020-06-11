TRENTON >> New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher has announced the #thankyouNJfarmers social media photo contest is underway. Each week, there will be two selected winners who will each receive a $250 gift card for fresh produce to a Jersey Fresh market of choice, plus a Jersey Fresh NJ-shaped cutting board. An overall winner will receive a $500 gift card to a Jersey Fresh market of choice. Funding for this program is provided by USDA grant allocations.
The contest will run through Sept. 1 with the final weekly winners being announced Sept. 2. The overall winner will be announced Sept. 9.
To enter the contest, share photos of Jersey Fresh farmers, farms, markets, or produce with the hashtag #thankyouNJfarmers and make sure to mention the farmer, farm, or market name. Using the #thankyouNJfarmers hashtag on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will automatically enter you to win.
“This contest will be a great opportunity to showcase the essential work our farmers do every day,” Secretary Fisher said. “They grow outstanding fruits and vegetables year after year and are the reason the Jersey Fresh brand is so trusted. We know consumers will be creative and enthusiastic in highlighting the many sectors of agriculture in the Garden State.”
The weekly winners will be chosen from photographs posted on social media using the #thankyouNJfarmers hashtag. Starting Wednesday each week, contestants will have until the following Tuesday to post their #thankyouNJfarmers photos.
The weekly winners will be announced each Wednesday on the Jersey Fresh Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. There is a limit of four gift cards and/or $1,000 allowed to be allocated to any one Jersey Fresh market.
To learn more about Jersey Fresh, visit www.FindJerseyFresh.com, Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial, Twitter @JerseyFreshNJDA, or Instagram @JerseyFreshNJDA.