STATEMENT FROM SOUTH JERSEY POPS:
"Due to concerns around COVID-19 virus, and in accordance with guidelines issued by the Burlington County Health Dept, CDC, and New Jersey Department of Education, our concert "Now is the Time" scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford is cancelled.
If you are a current ticket holder, we ask for your patience as we determine the future of our 50th Anniversary Season.
We are as disappointed as you are at the need to cancel our upcoming show. However, the health and safety of our patrons and our members are our top priority.
We will communicate with our ticket holders and subscribers as soon as we are able. We thank you for your understanding, and look forward to seeing you at our next event."