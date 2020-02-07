WESTAMPTON >> Burlington County Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson has announced that the state of has funded a new county initiative “The Resource Recovery Center” that will provide peer support services at the Human Services Building on Woodlane Road here.
“The Resource Recovery Center will be an environment where residents can benefit from peer support, access services to help treat substance abuse, and receive information about other community resources in a supportive substance free environment,” said Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson. “This new Center will integrate into our network of services and provide a space for individuals and families struggling with addiction.”
Peer Recovery Services
Recovery specialists are the core services provided in a peer-based setting including:
• Peer mentoring or coaching—developing a one-on-one relationship in which a peer leader with recovery experience encourages, motivates, and supports a peer in recovery.
• Peer recovery resource connecting—connecting the peer with services and resources available in the community.
• Recovery group—facilitating or leading recovery-oriented group activities, including support groups and educational activities.
• Building community—helping peers make new friends and build healthy social networks through emotional, instrumental, informational, and affiliation types of peer support.
Wellness Classes (examples)
• Recovery Advocacy
• Criminal Justice System issues such as the issue of overcoming a criminal record
• Illness Management/Craving Reduction and Relapse Prevention Skills
• Smoking Cessation
• Relaxation and Meditation
• Nutrition
• Anger Management
• Yoga
• Resume writing
• Workshops by our American Job Center
Weekly Groups (examples)
• Medication Assisted Treatment
• Narcotics Anonymous (NA)
• Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)
• Family Support Groups
Housing
• Links to sober living
• Links to Housing Hub (located in same building)
• Links to housing initiatives
Educational/Recreational Events
• Mindfulness
• Social programs
Human Services will begin construction of the recovery center in the coming weeks.