TRENTON >> To limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure social distancing, DEP will close all state parks and forests effective at 8 p.m. April 7, Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe announced today. State parks and forests will remain closed until further notice as required by Executive Order 118, signed today by Governor Phil Murphy.
Law enforcement, including New Jersey State Police, State Park Police and Conservation Police, will enforce this order at parks, forests and among boaters on state open waters to ensure compliance with social distancing mandates.
“We regret very much that it has become necessary to close our state parks and forests at this time,” Commissioner McCabe said. “This is not a decision that DEP makes lightly. We understand that New Jerseyans particularly need fresh air and exercise during this stressful time, but as the weather warms, our parks are becoming crowded and it is difficult in many places to observe the social distancing that is so critical to fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.”
“Now more than ever, we need to redouble our efforts to flatten the curve, as the Governor has urged us daily. The DEP urges all New Jersey residents to cooperate with this direction, to protect themselves, their families, and all our communities. State Park Police will actively patrol to enforce these closures, and fines will be assessed where people failure to comply. We look forward to welcoming you all back as soon as conditions are improved enough to allow safe use of the parks.”
This closure applies to all lands within New Jersey’s State Parks and Forests which will remain closed until further notice.
These closures will be strictly enforced. State Park Police can be reached via the 24-hour dispatch center at 1-877-WARN-DEP (1-877-927-6337).
Visit www.njparksandforests.org for information about state parks.
Follow New Jersey State Parks on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/newjerseystateparks
Visit https://covid19.nj.gov/ to learn more about COVID-19 in New Jersey.
New Jersey residents can call 211 with questions or concerns about COVID-19 and to learn resources available to them.
Residents can also text NJCOVID to 898-211 to subscribe to text message updates on NJ COVID-19.