Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden and Virtua Voorhees Hospital earned ‘A’ ratings in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes achievements in providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that assigns a letter grade to all general hospitals across the country that reflect how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“The safety of our patients and staff has always been our top priority. The events of this year and our response to the pandemic are a clear reminder of why that matters so much,” said Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, Virtua Health’s president and CEO. “These ‘A’ rankings are well-deserved and uplifting for all of Virtua Health at this challenging time.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes and Virtua Voorhees. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
To see Virtua Health’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.