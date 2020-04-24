EVESHAM >> On April 23, 2020, less than 24 hours after the armed robbery at the Gud2Go Convenience Store, an alert Evesham Township Police Officer located and arrested the male responsible for the crime.
Following the armed robbery, Evesham police implemented directed patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods of where the crime had occurred. One of the officers deployed in the area observed a male matching the description of the suspect who had committed the armed robbery. The male was carrying the same backpack and was pushing a bicycle that was utilized in the incident from the prior day.
The male was stopped on Greentree Road and Brandywine Road and was immediately taken into police custody. During the search incident to his arrest, the male was found to be in possession of stolen currency and the same mask he wore during the armed robbery.
Detectives executed a residential search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where the clothing and the weapon used in the robbery were located.
A juvenile male, 14, of Cherry Hill was arrested and charged with Robbery 2nd Degree, Aggravated Assault 4th Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose 2nd Degree and lodged in the Burlington County Juvenile Detention Center.