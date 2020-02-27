TABERNACLE >> Sustainable Jersey for Schools and the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) has announced that Tabernacle Elementary School has been awarded a Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant. The intent of the $2,000 grant is to assist the school green team as they lead and coordinate sustainability activities.
We are honored that that the TES Green Team's grant proposal was selected by Sustainable Jersey for Schools,” commented, Assistant Principal, Shaun Banin. “The $2,000 will enable our team to ensure that the rain garden in the TES courtyard has educational signage to enable our students to learn about the garden and its plants. This will also allow the Green Team to add new plants to the garden for our students to enjoy,” Banin concluded. “We are thrilled that Sustainable Jersey for Schools has chosen to continue to support us and our goal of educating our students about the importance of sustainability.”
With this contribution, NJEA has provided $1.25 million to support a sustainable future for children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program. “It is our responsibility to care for our planet, protecting it, making sure that the ways in which we interact with it are sustainable,” said NJEA Vice President Sean M. Spiller. “As educators, we bear a heavier mantle of responsibility because not only do we need to care for our own footprint but educate our students and communities to do the same -- to become engaged citizens, global leaders in saving and protecting our planet. NJEA is honored to continue our work with Sustainable Jersey as we direct resources into our schools that will support these innovative programs.” In addition to grant funding, NJEA supports Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a program underwriter.
“These grants encourage our schools and districts to foster innovative sustainability initiatives that make their schools better stewards in their communities,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants catalyze school-centered sustainability programs and support the creative superintendents, principals, teachers, students and parents who are leading them.” Proposals were judged by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.
Sustainable Jersey for Schools is a certification program for public schools in New Jersey. It was launched by Sustainable Jersey, an organization that provides tools, training and financial incentives to support and reward municipalities and schools as they pursue sustainability programs. To date, 346 school districts and 905 schools are participating in the program. Sustainable Jersey for Schools has awarded over $2 million in grants to schools and school districts. To learn more, visit www.SustainableJerseySchools.com.