ATLANTIC CITY >> South Jersey Gas has presented Tabernacle Fire Company No. 1 with a $4,681 grant as part of the utility’s First Responders Grant Program. Tabernacle Fire Company is one of seven recipients selected to receive the latest round of grants from South Jersey Gas. The grant funds, awarded in late-2019, were used by the fire company to purchase a thermal imaging camera and two gas detection meters.
"Our First Responders Grant Program provides crucial financial assistance to support operations, improve safety and provide training to departments throughout the South Jersey region," said Dave Robbins, president of South Jersey Gas. "Through this investment, South Jersey Gas can help hardworking, courageous first responders and express gratitude for the work they do each day to ensure our communities remain safe. We are proud to partner with Tabernacle Fire Company No. 1 and commend them for their efforts."
The thermal imaging camera and gas detection meters are vital safety tools that will aid the fire company in various situations. Thermal imaging cameras greatly enhance search and rescue capabilities in zero visibility environments, and gas detection meters gauge the levels of various types of gas, alerting the crew to atmospheric hazards so they can react accordingly.
The First Responder Grant Program will be offered again in November 2020. Program information and eligibility guidelines are available at southjerseygas.com/community.