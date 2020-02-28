Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that three men have been indicted for the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Burlington City resident late last year.
Zahire N. Williams, 20, of Burlington City, Marcus S. Mackroy-Davis, 23, of Westampton, and Lowell M. McCown, 20, of Philadelphia were indicted on charges of Murder (First Degree) and Conspiracy (First Degree).
Williams, who is accused of being the shooter, was indicted on additional charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Second Degree), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (Second Degree) and Aggravated Assault (Third Degree). Mackroy-Davis was also indicted on one count of Obstructing the Administration of Law (Fourth Degree).
The indictment was returned Feb. 13 and signed by First Assistant Prosecutor Philip S. Aronow. An arraignment is scheduled for March 9 in Superior Court. Williams and Mackroy-Davis were detained and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.
The trio is charged with killing Kion Edwards the morning of November 10 on York Street in the city’s Historic Yorkshire neighborhood. The investigation revealed that Edwards was standing outside with acquaintances when the three defendants drove by and Williams fired shots in the group’s direction, striking only Edwards.
The defendants are being prosecuted by BCPO Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Hutchinson. The case was investigated by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the City of Burlington Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Det. Erica Ridge and City of Burlington Police Department Det. Jamie Lambing.