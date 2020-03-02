SOUTHAMPTON >> Come celebrate Dr. Seuss and Read Across America week with a "TREE-ific Party" from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Pinelands Preservation Alliance at 17 Pemberton Road here.
This free, family event is full of fun activities for children to enjoy. Children will enjoy a live reading of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax and then will complete six fun challenges while searching for some secret words. All children who complete their challenges receive a special gift.
The only cost to attend the event is a donation of a non-perishable food item for The Extended Hands Ministry in Mount Holly. They provide much needed meals and shelter to those in need and are in serious need of food items.
The story of The Lorax is filled with inspiration and powerful reminders that our work to “speak for the trees” is far from done. All activities are designed to connect children and their families to the environment and the Pinelands National Reserve.
Activities include making a pine cone bird feeder with staff from Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge, playing book bingo with staff from the Burlington Library system, making a recycled craft from Pinelands items, learning how to build a campfire and using a map to find places to hike, bird watch and enjoy the Pinelands.
At the end of the event everyone will enjoy a piece of a Dr. Seuss birthday cake, donated by Shop Rite of Medford. Space is limited for this free event. Registration is required at www.PinelandsAlliance.org. For more information call the Alliance 609-859-8860.