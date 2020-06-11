Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Mount Laurel Police Chief Stephen Riedener have announced that two people have been charged with killing a Camden man last month inside a Mount Laurel hotel room after luring him there to be robbed.
Jawaad Ali, 28, of the 200 block of Blackwood Clementon Road in Lindenwold, and Anthony Sermond-Guyton, 29, of the first block of West High Street in Clayton, were charged with Murder (First Degree), Kidnapping (First Degree), Burglary (Second Degree), Conspiracy (Second Degree) and Credit Card Theft (Fourth Degree).
Ali was also charged with Desecration of Human Remains (Second Degree), and Sermond-Guyton was charged with Elements of Computer Theft (Second Degree), Identity Theft (Third Degree) and Theft by Deception (Third Degree).
Sermond-Guyton’s girlfriend, Asia Boone, 25, of the 700 block of Spruce Street in Camden, was charged with Conspiracy (Second Degree).
The investigation revealed that on the night of May 8, with Boone’s assistance, Ali and Sermond-Guyton lured Samer Alhalayqa, 31, of Camden, to the Fairfield Inn on Century Parkway, where he was suffocated in a third-floor room and then dragged into the hallway.
His debit card was subsequently used to withdraw funds from a nearby automated teller machine, order items from Amazon.com and pay for pizza from Papa John’s.
The charges were filed early this morning. All three were taken into custody at the Prosecutor’s Office and jailed pending first appearances in Superior Court. Following those proceedings, the case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The defendants will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Violent Crimes Section. The investigation was conducted by the BCPO and the Mount Laurel Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Brian Cunningham and MLPD Detective Sean Bristow.