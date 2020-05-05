Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Acting Police Chief David King have announced that two drug dealers have been charged with causing the fatal overdose of a Pemberton Township woman to whom they sold fentanyl last summer.
Antoine Crawley, 34, of Lemmon Avenue in Pemberton Township, and Danielle Knight, 41, of Wrightstown Sykesville Road in North Hanover, were charged with Strict Liability for Drug- Induced Death (First Degree).
The investigation began on August 19, 2019 after Brittney Wallace, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive by her parents in the bathroom at the family’s residence. Wallace was transported to Capital Health at Deborah – Emergency Services, where she was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined that Wallace died of fentanyl toxicity. The fentanyl level in her system was more than five times the lethal dose.
The investigation revealed that Knight instructed Crawley to deliver drugs to Wallace at her residence. It is believed she thought that she was purchasing heroin.
Knight was taken into custody on April 28 and subsequently released over the State’s objection in Superior Court. Crawley, who was already in Burlington County Jail on a drug distribution charge related to this case, remains incarcerated. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a Burlington County Grand Jury for possible indictment.
Crawley and Knight will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremey Lackey.
The case was investigated by detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department, with assistance from the Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force and K-9 Officer Ringo from the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department. The lead investigator is Pemberton Township Detective Joshua Danka.