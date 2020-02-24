MAPLE SHADE >> Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Township Police Chief Christopher Fletcher have announced that two people were shot inside a Lenola Road apartment building Feb. 23, including a 22-year-old woman who later died at a Camden hospital.
The investigation began after Maple Shade police officers were called to The Arbors apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway outside a unit on the seventh floor.
Both victims were transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where the woman, Kayla Winker, 22, was pronounced dead. The male, Ramek Bass, 24, of Philadelphia, was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Winkler resided in the unit where the shooting occurred. She and Bass were acquaintances.
The details surrounding the shooting are being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Maple Shade Township Police Department. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mapleshadepd.com.