EVESHAM >> Everyone is looking for messages of hope and solidarity as we struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why Virtua Health is encouraging people across South Jersey and beyond to light up the night through its new “Be a Light” initiative.
As one of New Jersey’s largest health systems, Virtua is asking people to place a light — or many lights — to shine outside their home each night in support of first responders, health care workers, and all others affected by the coronavirus.
Whether it’s a lamp in a window, a string of bulbs on a porch, or a driveway lined with luminaria, these lights will brighten everyone’s life. The more people who participate, the brighter we will all shine, noted Chrisie Scott, senior VP and chief marketing officer for Marlton-based Virtua Health.
“Lighting the night is a simple act of togetherness we can all experience safely while apart,” she said. “The benefits of staying connected through symbolic gestures like this cannot be overstated.”
Virtua also invites people to light up social media with photos of their lights, accompanied by these hashtags: #BeALight, #UniteTheNight, and #HereForGood.
And if you tag @VirtuaHealth, Virtua will be able to share your post with its workforce and other supporters.
“The community response to this pandemic has been extraordinary,” added Scott. “It has revealed our inherent need as a society to be there for one another and to want to help when we see others hurting or in need.
“Let’s show our solidarity and lift up all of our first responders, health care heroes, and neighbors through this crisis,” she urged. “Let’s light up the night every night to remind each other of brighter days ahead.”