EVESHAM >> Over the next few days, all Virtua Health hospitals will be bathed in a blue glow. The hospitals’ exteriors will be up-lit with blue lights, Virtua’s signature color, as an extension of the “Be a Light" initiative encouraging all of South Jersey to light their homes at night in support of first responders, health care workers, and all others affected by the coronavirus.
“Virtua truly appreciates our deep connection with the communities we serve,” said Chrisie Scott, Virtua’s senior VP and chief marketing officer. “Lighting our hospitals, homes, and businesses is a testament to our gratitude and support of all of the heroes of this pandemic. We light the nights during this difficult time as a visual sign of solidarity and an optimistic reminder of brighter days ahead.”
For years, Virtua has illuminated its hospitals to signal its support of important causes. Hospitals have glowed red for Heart Month and pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The statue atop Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes is illuminated in green whenever a transplant surgery occurs. Blue is often symbolic of health and healing, and in the case of a global pandemic, the resilience and hope of the people of the world.
For those at home, Virtua encourages them to “Be a Light” by displaying lamps, electric candles, luminaria, or something similar to serve as a beacon of hope. Participants can also “light up” social media by taking pictures, tagging Virtua Health, and using the hashtags #BeALight, #UniteTheNight, and #HereForGood.