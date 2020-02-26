Perfectly timed with American Heart Month, Arthur T. Martella, MD, recently performed his 1,000th robotic-assisted heart surgery. He is among an elite group of surgeons, nationally and internationally, to achieve this milestone.
“The people of South Jersey are fortunate to have a surgeon as skilled and experienced as Dr. Martella performing such advanced procedures so close to home. When Virtua and Lourdes came together last year, we considered the cardiothoracic program, led by Dr. Martella, to be among the most important and complementary services we could now offer to a wider community. Dr. Martella’s achievement reinforces our belief that Virtua and Lourdes are truly better together,” said Virtua Health Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer Reginald Blaber, MD, FACC, MBA.
As chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, Dr. Martella strives to provide the highest quality outcomes through the least invasive methods. His clinical outcomes demonstrate the advantages that robotic surgical systems provide to both providers and patients. For surgeons, the robotic equipment offers greater flexibility, visualization, and precision – which often benefits patients through less pain, reduced risk of infection, faster recovery, and minimal scarring. Dr. Martella and the Virtua team perform common, though highly complex, robotic procedures, including mitral valve repair or replacement, lead placement for pacemakers and defibrillators, and coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.
“I am proud to have had the opportunity to improve the patient experience by offering an option that allows patients to get back to their lives sooner,” said Dr. Martella. “It’s wonderful to be recognized for 1,000 surgeries, and I look forward to the next 1,000.”
Dr. Martella is a leader in the use of robotics in cardiothoracic surgery. He has been chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital since 2011, during which he led the specialty to national recognition. He is board certified in surgery and thoracic surgery.
Prior to joining Lourdes Health System (now Virtua Health) in 2011, Dr. Martella was an attending cardiothoracic surgeon at Phoenixville, Brandywine, Pottstown, and Mercy Fitzgerald hospitals, and served as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Martella is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of multiple medical societies, including the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Society of Thoracic Surgeons. He serves as a member of Johnson & Johnson’s Professional Education Advisory Board.
Dr. Martella received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University and his MD from Jefferson Medical College. He performed a surgical residency and internship at Montefiore Medical Center/Einstein College of Medicine and completed a fellowship in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Rochester. He has authored numerous publications and has presented his research at national and international medical conferences.