VOORHEES >> Voorhees Animal Orphanage, a nonprofit community animal shelter dedicated to providing shelter, food and medical care to stray and unwanted animals, has announced the appointment of two new board members, along with an organizational change to its Board of Directors.
Diane Magram, Of Counsel at Pringle Quinn Anzano, and South Jersey realtor Val Nunnenkamp have joined the Board of Directors. David Semless has retired as Board President after six years of service and has been succeeded by board member David Gordon.
Semless joined the Board in May 2013, after two years of volunteering at the shelter. In November 2013, he was appointed to President. Semless was a key leader in the construction of the VAO’s long-awaited, new 8,900 sq. foot facility and the launch of the shelter’s $1.6 million capital campaign, “Building for a Pawsitive Future.”
“I am very fortunate to have been a part of something so momentous and life-changing for these animals,” said Semless. “I know the incredible staff and volunteers will continue to carry out their amazing, life-saving work in my absence. The shelter will always have a special place in my heart.”
“We thank Dave [Semless] for his immeasurable impact on the VAO and for his efforts in making our dream of a new building a reality,” said Jennifer Bailey, marketing director at VAO. “We know David [Gordon], along with Diane and Val, will transition seamlessly onto the Board and be a great asset to us as we continue on our mission of saving helpless animals in need in southern New Jersey.”
David Gordon, of Mount Laurel, has lived and worked in southern New Jersey for over 34 years and serves as Chief Financial Officer for Transaxle LLC, a private equity-owned truck parts company headquartered in Cinnaminson, N.J. Gordon has been an Adjunct Accounting Professor at Rowan College at Burlington County since 2010. He joined the Voorhees Animal Orphanage Board of Directors in 2018.
Diane Magram, of Mount Laurel, is Of Counsel at Pringle Quinn Anzano, practicing insurance fraud litigation and personal injury protection benefits. Magram is a member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, The Burlington County Bar Association and a member and co-chair of the Personal Injury Committee of the Camden County Bar Association. She also serves on the Executive Board of the Southern New Jersey Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.
Val Nunnenkamp, of Voorhees, has been practicing real estate for over 35 years in southern New Jersey. He has been an award-winning leader in the industry, allowing him to place in the top 100 agents nationwide. Nunnenkamp currently serves as a Board Member for the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a Red Cross committeeman and has been a team captain walker for the MS Society for over 20 years.