VOORHEES >> Voorhees Animal Orphanage (VAO) employees and volunteers joined local public officials Feb. 14 to celebrate the long-awaited grand opening of VAO’s new 8,900 square-foot facility. The new shelter was constructed at its current location at 419 Cooper Road in Voorhees, next to the Voorhees Township Fire Department.
“We are incredibly excited to see our dream of building a new shelter become a reality,” said Jennifer Bailey, VAO Marketing Director. “Since our inception in 1988, we have saved the lives of more than 30,000 cats and dogs – never turning away a cat or dog in need. This new facility will help our small, but mighty staff and volunteers continue their life-saving work to help cats and dogs find forever homes.”
The VAO serves 26 towns in Southern New Jersey, 19 of which are in Camden County. Highlights of the new facility (which will double the space of the former shelter), include:
- Dog kennels that are 50 percent larger
- Separate cat and dog meet-and-greet rooms
- “Cat Colonies” – space that will allow cats to socialize with each other
- Separate cat area with a larger cat room– offering cats their own sanctuary
- Six ventilation systems to improve cleanliness and reduce the spread of germs and common shelter illnesses such as upper respiratory infections
- Two separate dog kennel wings with a dedicated quarantine area for dogs who are sick or recovering from surgery
- Separate space for medical examinations
- A larger, more accommodating lobby to welcome guests and facilitate adoptions
- A laundry room, feed room and utilities room
- Lunch room for staff that will also serve as meeting space
- Storage space for pet food and supplies
“The new building is a much more comfortable environment for our animals and welcoming space for our visitors,“ said David Semless, President, VAO Board of Directors. “The VAO is poised to do even greater things for our homeless cats and dogs.”
The VAO does not receive any local, state or federal funding and relies on grants and generous contributions of individuals and corporations. VAO’s $1.6 million capital campaign “Building for a Pawsitive Future” is still underway and strives to raise the final $350,000 so it can be mortgage free.
“We used a band-aid approach for many, many years to keep our shelter operational,” said Bailey. “Last year, we launched our capital campaign, and dollar by dollar, through private and corporate donations, we are extremely close to reaching our $1.6 million goal. We ask members of the community for their support to help us close this gap so we can continue our mission of providing loving care to animals in need.”
To make a donation to support VAO’s “Building for a Pawsitive Future” Capital Campaign, visit https://www.vaonj.org/voorhees-animal-orphanage-capital-campaign/.